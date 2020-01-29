Local restaurant planning for this weekend's big game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Super Bowl takes place this weekend local restaurants are already preparing for the big game.
News 10 stopped by Show-Me's in Terre Haute. That's where workers were prepping for the game.
We spoke with Show-Me's owner, who says the\\restaurant is planning for prizes and giveaways the night of the big game.
There will also be a big special.
"This year we're kind of looking for a pretty big crowd especially with the Patriots not being in it we might have people that are a little more interested," Owner Mike Connoly said.
You can catch the Super Bowl on My Fox 10. Kick-off begins at 6:30.
