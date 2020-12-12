Local restaurant is helping support first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The effects of the pandemic have been unrelenting on frontline health care workers.

We also know, it's been challenging for local businesses.

You may remember, the owners of a Wabash Valley restaurant called on the public to help them through this pandemic.

Now, they're using that business months later to send love at support to people working in local hospitals.

Fifi's Lunch Box in Terre Haute has launched the Adopt a Hero initiative.

You can adopt a hero and buy them lunch!

Fifi's then delivers those meals to health care workers at Union Hospital's 3-COVID units.

"My sister works at the hospital. I have some other family members that's working overtime and they're going to continue to work overtime until this is over. So, just something that will spread a little love," said co-owner Claudine Dollinger.

You can Adopt a Hero by going to their website.

http://www.fifislunchbox.com/index.html