Local restaurant gives away free pie to celebrate National Pie Day

Grab a slice of pie...if you haven't already. Thursday, January 23 is National Pie Day.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 4:08 PM
Updated: Jan 23, 2020 4:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grab a slice of pie...if you haven't already. Thursday, January 23 is National Pie Day. To celebrate, the Grand Traverse Pie Company is giving away free slices of pie with any purchase.

It's something the business does every year. You can get a piece of apple crumb or cherry crumb pie. It's all about a simple celebration of a great dessert.

But the restaurant's general manager, Steve Huddleston says it's great for something else too.

"It's kind of a way to give back to the community that's supported us for 13 years," Huddleston said.

The restaurant planned to give away more than 600 slices of pie.

