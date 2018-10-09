Local restaurant donates about 120 lbs. of food to Terre Haute homeless shelter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A restaurant in the Wabash Valley is working to fight hunger.

Every night, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Terre Haute packages the extra food from the day.

On Tuesday, about 120 lbs. of food was donated to the Lighthouse Mission.

It includes things like soup and vegetables.

It's all part of Cheddar's Harvest Program.

The mission told us it helps the food go a little further.

"It's great...if it wasn't for this kind of stuff, we would really be scraping to find something good for people to eat," Lighthouse Mission Family Coordinator Owen Davenport told us.

Cheddar's has been involved in this program for about five years.

The mission picks up the donations every two weeks.