SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant is changing things up to honor emergency workers and military members.

Goodie House Pizza in Sullivan was looking for a theme during remodeling.

You can see portraits and memorabilia.

"Most of my family are in the military," Owner Raemie Cooley said. "I've lost some friends in the line of duty, so we want to honor them."

Cooley says there will be daily discounts offered for emergency workers and military members.