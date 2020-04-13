Local restaurant chain gives thousands of gift cards to 2,600 organizations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of locally owned McDonald's restaurants is supporting local first responders and other essential workers.

Nick and Jami Kasprzyk own and operate nine McDonald's locations in the Wabash Valley.

They've given 15,000 gift cards to 2,600 organizations in the area.

Owners say they hope these gifts will spark a little bit of joy during this extremely stressful time.

They plan to make more donations in the coming weeks.