TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of locally owned McDonald's restaurants is supporting local first responders and other essential workers.
Nick and Jami Kasprzyk own and operate nine McDonald's locations in the Wabash Valley.
They've given 15,000 gift cards to 2,600 organizations in the area.
Owners say they hope these gifts will spark a little bit of joy during this extremely stressful time.
They plan to make more donations in the coming weeks.
Related Content
- Local restaurant chain gives thousands of gift cards to 2,600 organizations
- Restaurant chain donates to local food pantries
- Donate blood, receive an Amazon gift card
- Most burger chains fail on annual antibiotics report card
- Drive at local restaurant chain will help 1,500 kids get a meal
- Local organization asking for volunteers
- Grandma scammed out of 8K in gift card scheme
- Police warn Duke Energy customers about gift card scam
- Local police department receives $2,000 in gift cards, then passes them out during traffic stops
- America's biggest restaurant chains scored on their antibiotic use
Scroll for more content...