TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In honor of election day, Grand Traverse Pie Company created a Liberty Pie. The pie has cherries and blueberries and it is baked to look like an American flag.

The pie even has a different crust. It is brown sugar and cinnamon sugar.

The Pie Company told us this is a tradition that they wanted to keep doing this year.

They will be selling the Liberty Pie all week.