Local restaurant and bar getting ready for Indiana's next stage of reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As more and more businesses continue to open across Indiana, many are navigating a new normal.

We caught up with the manager at Sonka's Pub in Terre Haute to see what this looks like for them.

The manager says they've remained steady since they were able to open at 50 percent capacity a few weeks ago.

Now, they are preparing for the next stage of reopening on Sunday. That will allow them to open at 75 percent capacity.

It will also allow them to reopen bar seating at 50 percent capacity.

Once stage four starts, they will also be able to begin using regular silverware, glassware, and plates.