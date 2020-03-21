Clear
Local residents use chalk to spread positivity while everyone is asked to stay at home

They're writing inspiring messages and drawing pictures on their sidewalks and driveways to keep busy, while everyone is being asked to stay at home.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in a local neighborhood are spreading positivity during this hard time.

People living in the Idle Creek neighborhood in Terre Haute got their chalk out this weekend.

They're writing inspiring messages and drawing pictures on their sidewalks and driveways to keep busy, while everyone is being asked to stay at home.

We caught up with one of those residents.

She said this is a great way to stay positive.

"It really gets everyone outside. There's neighbors that haven't seen eachother in days. Are we close together? No, but we can wave and say 'I missed you,' and we're all in this together," said Emily Vooys.

Residents in the Woodgate Subdivision on the south end of Terre Haute also participated in chalk the walk.

