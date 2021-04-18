Local residents take a stand against suicide

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI)

Local residents came together to take a stand against suicide. In the third annual "Stand Against Suicide" event, Team of Mercy partnered with 3 Sisters Investments with the goal of spreading more awareness to the community about this important topic.

This year, Mental Health America found that hundreds of thousands of people across the nation are struggling with mental health problems, especially anxiety and depression. In Indiana, a recent study found that suicide is the second leading cause of death in the state.

Christina Christ is the Executive Director of Team of Mercy, a local nonprofit organization. The goal behind this nonprofit is to assist survivors following a suicide attempt.

"Suicide is very real," she said. "It is happening at an alarming rate right here in our community and in the entire Wabash Valley. With next month being mental health awareness month, we really wanted to do something and get ahead of it and promote it now. It is ok to not be ok. We are here to break the stigma, and we want to show what true community means. We just want to spread love."

Over the weekend, dozens of community members rallied behind the organization to spread love and awareness to the community. Residents walked around the 12 points neighborhood, holding signs and spreading encouragement to passing cars.

"There's so much support for individuals who are fighting the silent battle," Mark Baker, one of the founders of 3 Sisters Investments, said. "We want to let people know there is help out there, and they are loved, and there are plenty of resources available."

Residents shared their personal stories, while honoring their loved ones at the event.

"It really hits home with me and her," Abbigail Montgomery, a Team of Mercy volunteer, said. "We lost my mother about three years back. She battled with depression, and we battle it with my family. We miss her every day and we wish she was still here."

The goal of the "Stand Against Suicide" event is to remind everyone that they are not alone and that there are resources out there for you and your loved ones.

If you or a loved one is struggling, Team of Mercy is encouraging you to reach out. Their number is 855-225-5550, and their website is linked here. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.