Local residents stepped in to help clean up the place they call home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cleaning up Terre Haute, that was on the agenda Saturday for some local volunteers.

The city of Terre Haute partnered with Republic Services for a city-wide cleanup.

Volunteers met at the Terre Haute Police Department where they were given a route map, gloves, bags, and snacks.

Terre Haute's mayor says it's important to take care of the place you call home.

"The trash continues to accumulate COVID or not and so we felt it was important to be able to get a full crew out today to get the city cleaned up," said Mayor Duke Bennett.

The next city-wide cleanup will happen in the Spring.