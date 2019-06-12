Clear

Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

Crews are in the process of removing what's left of Jerry's Body Shop. Some local citizens are concerned there were chemicals inside the building during demolition. They're calling it an "environmental hazard."

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:29 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Some Sullivan, Indiana residents have safety concerns after crews execute an emergency demolition.

Crews are in the process of removing what's left of Jerry's Body Shop.

The body shop is located on E. Washington Street in Sullivan.

It was condemned by the city earlier this year. 

Now, not only are locals worried about falling bricks, some are concerned that the area is an environmental hazard.

Part of the building's facade collapsed last October.

Now, another portion of the building has begun to crumble.

That's why the city had to order an emergency demolition for public safety.

Some community members shared their concerns about what was inside the building as crews began to tear it down.

"There was at least 50 to 60 cans of paint and one five gallon of thinner," said Jerry Tomey, owner of the body shop.

"Yeah they were in sealed containers before the building was torn down. When the building was torn down, they're not in sealed containers anymore. They mix. They absorb into the bricks. Absorb into the wood and everything. They're going to the landfill," said Doug Wallace, concerned citizen.

Mayor Clint Lamb said the city has taken steps to make sure all citizens are safe.

"The second collapse occurred on Monday. Demolition did not take place until Friday, due to environmental reviews, and working with the contractor to make all the arrangements to make sure everything was taken care of," said Lamb.

Lamb said crews are expected to have work completed by next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Scattered Showers, Maybe Thunder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WV Human Resources Association Celebrates 60 Years

Image

Jury convicted a Brazil, Indiana man charged with child neglect

Image

1 suspect arrested in animal abuse investigation at Fair Oaks Farms

Image

State Rep.& Teacher Tonya Pfaff isn't surprised about what happened but expects to move forward

Image

Local residents concerned demolition site is an "environmental hazard"

Image

Two people dead, another airlifted after crash in Knox County

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Work begins on Pantheon Theatre

Image

Ambulance service adds new location with goal of speeding up response times

Image

Terre Haute Mayor weighs in on multitude of ongoing projects and recent taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp