SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- Some Sullivan, Indiana residents have safety concerns after crews execute an emergency demolition.

Crews are in the process of removing what's left of Jerry's Body Shop.

The body shop is located on E. Washington Street in Sullivan.

It was condemned by the city earlier this year.

Now, not only are locals worried about falling bricks, some are concerned that the area is an environmental hazard.

Part of the building's facade collapsed last October.

Now, another portion of the building has begun to crumble.

That's why the city had to order an emergency demolition for public safety.

Some community members shared their concerns about what was inside the building as crews began to tear it down.

"There was at least 50 to 60 cans of paint and one five gallon of thinner," said Jerry Tomey, owner of the body shop.

"Yeah they were in sealed containers before the building was torn down. When the building was torn down, they're not in sealed containers anymore. They mix. They absorb into the bricks. Absorb into the wood and everything. They're going to the landfill," said Doug Wallace, concerned citizen.

Mayor Clint Lamb said the city has taken steps to make sure all citizens are safe.

"The second collapse occurred on Monday. Demolition did not take place until Friday, due to environmental reviews, and working with the contractor to make all the arrangements to make sure everything was taken care of," said Lamb.

Lamb said crews are expected to have work completed by next week.