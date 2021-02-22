'...I want to be around here as long as I can.' Local resident is eager to get the vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People are still navigating changes to daily life and the fall-out of the pandemic.

David Eveland has been a Terre Haute resident all 59 years of his life. He the pandemic is still causing problems for him, and he can't wait until it's over.

"It made a lot of different challenges for me. I mean it shut me down in lawn care service," says Eveland.

Eveland says he thought he would've had the vaccine by now but there have been some delays.

"But now this weather has set us back. Now, what are we going to do to help bump this up," says Eveland.

He's only 59-years-old so he isn't eligible yet, but his 75-year-old wife is.

"My wife just got it her first one last month now she's going to get her other one in March."

He's eager to get the shot as soon as it's available to him.

"Because I'd be more comfortable and more safer. Cause I don't want to be around somebody else who's sick and then I end up getting it. I still got a few more years on me too. I want to be around here as long as I can," says Eveland.

Eveland says he wants everyone to be vaccinated eventually.

"I wish everybody that's willing to get the shot to go ahead and do it."