Local resident honored for his dedication to the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fallen community member is being honored this weekend.

Reverend Don Mullen was an advocate for mental health awareness as well as homelessness.

A few years ago he suddenly passed away. But now he is being remembered for all he did for the local community.

On Sunday, the First Congregational Church of Terre Haute held a special dedication ceremony for him.

Friends say he was a true public servant and was always there to help others in need.

Barbara Mullen, his wife of 42 years, says it means a lot to her to see the community taking the time to honor him this weekend.

"He was just a remarkable human being who touched the lives of everyone he ever came into contact with," she said. "If you were connected to him in any way it was a lifelong blessing to be in his life."

The dedication ceremony included the presentation of a plaque to remember and honor Rev. Mullen for years to come.