Local recovery center wants to help you through connection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --The Wabash Valley Recovery Center told News 10 they've seen a 50 percent increase in overdoses. They said it's due to the covid-19 pandemic. The center said isolation and the increase in anxiety is why they're seeing these overdoses.

The center wants you to know there's help out there, and that people do beat their addictions.

The Wabash Valley Recovery Center is located in Terre Haute. The center helps people overcome their addictions by connecting them to different resources.

They also provide one-on-one support while someone goes through their journey of healing.

The one-on-one support they offer is through its peer recovery coaches.

The coaches will stay with you through your journey, and help you reach your goals.

Peer recovery coach Shawn Pendergraf said he knows what people are going through when they struggle with addiction because, at one point in his life, he was there.

He said, "The problem and the effects are real. And I think more focus needs to be on resolving and being proactive about it versus trying to explain it."

Pendergraf said now that he overcame his battle, it's his life mission to help others succeed as well.

Offering others hope is what Pendergraf said loves the most.

He told News 10 when you're going through addiction it can be a really scary time.

He adds if you can find someone to relate to it makes the process easier.

Pendergraf said, "It's empowering when you're able to hear people and identify with them and also just be in a place where they can see there's hope on the other side."

The Director of the Wabash Valley Recovery Center Christy Crowder said the center's peer recovery coaches, and face-to-face services help connect people to that hope.

She said she's honored to be serving the community and is dedicated to making it a brighter place for everyone to live.

Crowder said, "We're really grateful to be able to offer the services that we do. If you're out there struggling with addiction or with mental health please feel free to reach out and contact us."

To connect to the Wabash Valley Recovery Center you can call 812-917-0068, or you can go to the center's website. You can click here to access the website.