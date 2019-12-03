Local real estate company set to kick-off its Relentless Campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's the season for giving thanks. and that's certainly what Century 21 Advantage plans on doing.

On Tuesday, the real estate company announced a new initiative.

Leaders hope to honor community members who go above and beyond for their community.

It's part of the Relentless Campaign. The company will be taking nominations.

News 10 spoke with CEO Natalie Green.

She said the campaign is an effort to recognize everything that makes the Terre Haute community a success.

Organizers hope to make the Relentless Campaign award a monthly honor.

It's set to begin in January.