Local reaction to the Capitol Building riots

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- This was the first time since 1814 that the United States Capitol building was breached. In 1814 it was taken over by the British during the war of 1812.

Steven Webster is a Political Science Professor at Indiana University. He specializes in anger in politics and what that looks like. He said he wasn't really surprised when he saw what was happening.

Webster said tensions had been growing across the country, politically, for a long time.

Now, after the protests and riots from last night, many Democrats and Republicans are talking about a second impeachment or invoking the 25th amendment which would remove President Trump from office. Vice President Mike Pence would take his position until president-elect Joe Biden was inaugurated. He said many of these things we have not ever seen in American history.

"That a sitting president is challenging the legitimacy of an election, the fact that we see the capitol stormed by these protestors, talks of using the 25th amendment, a second impeachment, this truly is unchartered waters," Webster said.

Meanwhile, Illinois and Indiana state leaders were in D.C. during the riots. Indiana Congressmen Larry Bucshon said was in lockdown all day.

He said he was not actually in the capitol building, because of COVID-19 restrictions, but he said he was on lockdown in his office.

Congressman Bucshon said the actions that took place should be condemned and that they should not and cannot be tolerated.

Bucshon said before the break-in at the capitol he was planning on objecting to 2 of the state's election results. To "prove a point" and continue the conversation of local and state election issues.

But, he said after he saw what happened he changed his course and did not object.

Bucshon said he believes what President Trump said at his rally on the national lawn earlier that day helped to incite what happened. He said that is not how America settles political disputes.

"In America, we have a peaceful transition of power. We settle our political disputes at the ballot box with a vote of the American people. We settle our disputes in congress with heated debate, with our friends many times. We don't solve our political issues violently," Congressman Bucshon said.

Wednesday night congress did reconvene and finish counting the electoral college votes. Bucshon and Webster said that was a symbolic moment for democracy in our country.