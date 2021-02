TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute radio station is hosting a radiothon to help fight childhood cancer.

Hi99 is working to help St. Jude's Children Hospital.

The radio station's radiothon will take place Thursday and Friday.

Hi99 says they're glad they've been able to do this for 31 years.

If you want to help all you have to do is call 1-800-455-9201. You can call until 7 p.m. on Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.