Local public pool set to open for Memorial Day weekend

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to pool season. And one local pool is still on track to open despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
We're talking about the Forest Park Pool in Brazil. Right now it's scheduled to open May 24th.
The hours are from noon to 4:00 p.m. It's $4 for a day pass.
Related Content
- Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend
- Memorial Day weekend welcomes in pool season and push for safety
- Honoring the fallen Memorial Day Weekend
- Bloomfield Pool set to host duck derby
- Wiley High School Memorial Plaza dedication set for this weekend
- Rainbow Beach Pool has an opening date
- Deming Park Pool open for the summer
- Deming Pool opens for the summer
- YMCA pool one step closer to opening
- Opening date announced for YMCA pool
Scroll for more content...