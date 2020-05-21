Local pub bounces back after closing, why they say the community is part of the success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Sonka Irish Pub in Terre Haute opened its doors less than a week ago.

Other businesses opened even earlier. The pub is one of the few that delayed opening when the state allowed it.

According to Manager, Noelle Cress, the wait is paying off.

During the days their doors were closed, they relied on carry-out orders, worked on sanitizing, and spaced out their seating area.

Cress tells us now that they're open again, business is booming and staff is adapting to the changes.

"Our staff has adjusted and just hit the ground rolling, our kitchen especially, it's been really great to see them come together as a team. The physical space looks a little different but I think everyone is still getting the same Sonka food that's awesome the same banter," said Cress.

Cress tributes the successful re-opening to the regulars and overall support from the community.

"It's been great to see our regulars and they're all very understanding of what has happened up until this point and now moving forward and they're just willing to go with us and we can't thank them enough. The support that we've all gotten from the community has been amazing," Cress shared.

The pub is also preparing to re-open its patio.