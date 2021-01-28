Local program celebrating School Choice Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Local programs are celebrating National School Choice Week.

School choice is the process families go through to explore the K-12 educational options.

United Child Care Center in Terre Haute is hosting its own spirit week. Staff members are using the week to highlight the importance of education. They work to prepare students for competitive educational futures.

United Child Care Center, Inc. is located at 2051 Beech Street in Terre Haute. There is open enrollment, and the program is free.

Interested families can contact the center at (812) 232-2546.