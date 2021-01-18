Local professors see education opportunities after US Capitol protests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local professors are looking for ways to educate students about the historical events that recently took place at the United States Capitol.

Dr. Don Maxwell is a Historian Senior Instructor at Indiana State University.

He teaches history courses on the 60s era, specifically about demonstrations the United States have had in the past.

He told News 10 that many ideas for protests we see today are taken from what has happened in the past.

He went on to say this year when he's teaching this course, it'll be interesting referencing the present and see what else this could lead to in the future.

Maxwell says he's looking forward to having these discussions in his class this upcoming semester.