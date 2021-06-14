Local production company to begin work on its last film

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local film company is preparing to start production on its final project.

Dreams Come True films is working on its film called The Text.

The actors are involved in a crash due to texting and driving. There's a crash and rescue scene.

This will be the 10th project from the production company. Many of their films are about serious topics.

"I hope that they're moved by my characters and my stories, and that they get the message that was intended when I wrote the scripts, I hope they take that with them," Owner Candy Beard said.