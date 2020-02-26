Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Local prison inmate puts his artistic talents to good use with mural project

A local prison brought the joys of art to a local group home.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) - A local prison brought the joys of art to a local group home.

Danny Adams is an inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

For many years the prison has allowed Adams to share his talents.

He takes on many projects and his latest one is a mural at the Hebron Home for Boys.

Adams says it's a project that's close to him because its for kids.

"You know I thought it'd be a good idea to do something for them. Try to give something back. And for the program. The plus program I'm almost at the end of has really turned my life around," Adams said.

The Hebron Home for Boys is in Lyons, Indiana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cody Zeller special shoes

Image

Hey Kevin 2-26

Image

National Guard and eSports

Image

Sullivan job fair

Image

New Linton preschool program

Image

Shoals cabin

Image

Terre Haute church marks Ash Wednesday

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

ESports and National Guard

Image

Eastern Greene food program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil