Local prison inmate puts his artistic talents to good use with mural project

LYONS, Ind. (WTHI) - A local prison brought the joys of art to a local group home.

Danny Adams is an inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

For many years the prison has allowed Adams to share his talents.

He takes on many projects and his latest one is a mural at the Hebron Home for Boys.

Adams says it's a project that's close to him because its for kids.

"You know I thought it'd be a good idea to do something for them. Try to give something back. And for the program. The plus program I'm almost at the end of has really turned my life around," Adams said.

The Hebron Home for Boys is in Lyons, Indiana.