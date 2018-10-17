Local police take a hit for charity through Fall Brawl With The Law

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local police are trading in their squad cars for something different this weekend.

The 2018 Fall Brawl With The Law is scheduled for Saturday at the Vigo County Fairgrounds. The event is powered by Absolute Towing and Lamberts Towing.

"It allows us to kind of get out into the community and let people see us in a different light," said Indiana State Police Trooper BJ Patterson.

Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office will battle it out in derby cars with proceeds going to charities of their choice.

"These are all 2000 model Ford Taurus'," said David Utterback, organizer, "They're all built the same, painted and lettered. All the cars are very similar, no advantage to either car, so whatever department wins is going to have to earn it."

Utterback says he's expecting the event to be one heck of a show. He says there's been quite a bit of the competitive spirit among the law enforcement agencies.

Besides the bragging rights, Utterback says he's hopeful this event will help give back to the community all while bridging the gap between police and the communities they serve.

"We don't talk about arresting people or towing," said Utterback, "We're talking about these are gear heads and guys that are home working on their cars as well."

Tickets will be sold at the fairgrounds on Saturday, early arrival is suggested.

Utterback says tickets cost $10 for grandstands, $20 for pit and kids 4 and younger are free.

Power Wheels will be available for kids (ages 4-12) to participate and ride in starting at 4:30. Each child will receive a participation trophy.

"It's a low cost for a good cause," said Utterback.

The Fall Brawl With The Law will serve as the last of four derbies for the year for the Crash For Cash group.

"It's our points race," he said, "We'll have trucks, small trucks, big trucks, big cars, little cars and then obviously we're going to have our heat with all the local police officers."

The event starts at 5 p.m.