WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Drivers not wearing seatbelts accounted for over half of vehicle fatalities last year.

This is according to the Criminal Justice Institute.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office will increase seatbelt patrols throughout November.

It's part of the Click it or Ticket campaign.

Remember, Indiana has a seatbelt law...which means officers can ticket passengers and drivers for not wearing one.