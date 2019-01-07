Local police department asks residents to check security cams

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) -When it comes to solving crimes, police often need as many eyes as possible.

While crimes at businesses are often solved by using video surveillance footage, many homeowners are now taking this safety measure into their own hands.

Police in Robinson, Illinois are asking residents to check their home security systems. That's because you'll never know what you're going to find.

The message to residents first came on social media. A post on the department's Facebook page, reading in part, "to keep an eye on our press releases or talk to your neighbors and see what is happening in your area."

News 10 spoke with Officer Bryan Danks with RPD. He says it's good to review your surveillance footage every so often, especially if there have recently been crimes reported in your neighborhood.

In some cases checking the footage can help you as a homeowner. In other cases, it could help your neighbor, and solve a crime.

Officer Danks explains, "We'd been having some recently some damaged property, some sliced tires, that sort of thing, and in the past we had solved some crime with video cameras that people had at their houses, and I kind of put that together and thought it would be nice if people would review their cameras and let us know if they see anything."

Many area residents saw the Facebook post. This includes Torie Martin who works at Weber Jewelry and Gifts in Robinson. Security is obviously a big deal for her professionally, and personally.

Martin shares, "We've got kids and we do have stuff that we have at our house that we want to make sure nothing happens to."

Martin says the police asking for community help is a movement she can get behind.

She explains, "I think it's a good idea for the fact that you can go back and look to see if you recognize somebody. You have something that you can put on T.V. or on Facebook, or other media to be able to help search for the person. I feel rested at night knowing that I have those extra eyes out there, and feel more secure at home.”

Amy Maus who also works at Weber Jewelry lives in the next town over, in Oblong. She thinks residents there could benefit from checking security footage too.

Maus shares, "There's always need for extra eyes out there on the street, and anything to help the police, I think we need to get behind them and help them."

The Robinson Police Department says if you have a home security system that you'd like to let them know about in case there are crimes in the area you could help them solve, all you have to do is call the department. RPD can be reached at (618) 544-2217.