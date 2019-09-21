Local pet adoption event held to help find homes for several animals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some four legged friends found their forever homes Saturday.

The Terre Haute Savings Bank sponsored a pet adoption event.

Several local shelters were at the hot dogs, cool cats event.

It was held at the Landing at Fort Harrison.

Organizers want to encourage adopting, not shopping for pets.

"A lot of people would go and you know buy them at the store, but events like this are what it's all about. We can come and adopt them. They need a home, and you know you have a good family and they need a home and it all just works out for everyone," said Brady Hansel with THSB.

There were up to 50 animals at Saturday's adoption event looking for homes.

You can still visit a shelter near you to find a new addition to your family.