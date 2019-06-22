Local park hosts Junior Ranger Series to teach kids outdoor skills

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Some sunshine Saturday afternoon made for a good day for the kiddos to get outside and learn some new activities.

Kids in Vincennes spent Sautrday afternoon at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park for part one of the Junior Ranger Series.

It's a four part series that consists of different events once a month.

Saturday's lesson taught kids to build three different types of forts.

Those at the event said it's important to teach the meaning behind the history.

"People often have this negative idea of what history is, you know it's names and dates, but for us we firmly believe it's all about these stories and these different people who lived before us in the same area, and it really kind of shows us who we are as a people," said Jason Collins, Park Ranger.

Part two of the "three forts day" is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park.