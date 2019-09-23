Local park celebrates grand opening of mountain bike and running trails

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local community is coming together to celebrate a new addition to their park.

The Crawford County Forest Preserve held a grand opening ceremony for a new mountain bike and running trails.

Local boy scouts and other volunteers have been hard at work on the projects.

The goal is to encourage folks to get outside and enjoy what the preserve has to offer.

Volunteers said they hope others enjoy having somewhere to ride as much as they do.

"When I was younger I really enjoyed mountain biking, but there was no single track in this area. When I got older and started to find out you could build trails and volunteering for this community I jumped at it. Now, people are picking it up, and I think people are seeing what I felt," said Josh Pickering, volunteer trail builder.

Plans to add more trails in the future are underway.