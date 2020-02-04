Local organizations work to create more community leaders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations want to help create more community leaders.

Wabash Valley Leadership Institute or WVLI is bringing some of Terre Haute's leaders together to help inspire more.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth led a roundtable discussion on Monday.

They were joined by Coldwell Banker owner, Bernice Helman and Richard Payonk with the United Way of the Wabash Valley.

This was the 10th time for this event. The roundtable is happening through the end of the week.