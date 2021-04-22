Local organizations to receive a cash boost from United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local organizations will be getting some help after COVID-19.

More than $325,000 will go back into our community. It's all with the help of the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

The money will help 13 organizations.

The United Way uses its Safety Net program to help meet food, shelter, and clothing needs.

Recently, the group expanded help to other COVID-19 related hardships - like mental health and abuse.

Here's a full list of the organizations that will receive help: