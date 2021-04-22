Local organizations to receive a cash boost from United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Local organizations will be getting some help after COVID-19.
More than $325,000 will go back into our community. It's all with the help of the United Way and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
The money will help 13 organizations.
The United Way uses its Safety Net program to help meet food, shelter, and clothing needs.
Recently, the group expanded help to other COVID-19 related hardships - like mental health and abuse.
Here's a full list of the organizations that will receive help:
- American Red Cross was awarded $15,000 to provide disaster cycle services to help families facing disasters such as flood, tornado, or house-fire.
- Brazil First United Methodist Church was awarded $12,000 for their Somethings Cooking Pantry Blessings which provides weekly meals and a pantry to local families.
- Catholic Charities of Terre Haute was awarded $15,000 for their Bethany House which aids vulnerable individuals to meet basic needs of life and avoid homelessness.
- Covered with Love was awarded $5,000 to provide disposable diapers, wipes and other baby hygiene products to families in need.
- Family Support Services of West Central Indiana was awarded $20,000 to provide immediate and long-term help to victims and their dependents of domestic violence.
- FSA Counseling was awarded $60,000 to provide preemptive programming and community resources.
- Hamilton Center was awarded $5,990 to provide staff training to provide them with additional skills to help them assist clients struggling with pandemic-related stressors.
- Kid Kare Project, Inc. was awarded $15,000 to provide items and financial assistance to children ages 0-18 in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
- Manna from Seven was awarded $24,000 to provide food to needy individuals and families.
- Mental Health America of West Central Indiana was awarded $51,260 to provide Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) across the Wabash Valley.
- Next Step Foundation was awarded $40,000 for their Vigo Parke Resource Response Team which is a partnership between Next Step and the Parke County Resource Center and will serve low-income families and individuals to meet their basic needs.
- Terre Haute Meals on Wheels was awarded $56,903 to expand their meal delivery program and
- emergency food boxes to Brazil, IN.
- The Avenues, Inc. was awarded $5,400 to help provide safe, affordable and health sober living
- environment for women in recovery.