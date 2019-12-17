Local organizations team up to help provide Christmas dinners to those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers lined up to fill boxes Tuesday morning. The assembly line worked quickly to keep things moving. That's because each box was taken about as quickly as they were filled up.

Scott Shipman with Helping His Hands says, "We are able to feed five hundred families for Christmas. And that's a full meal. That's the ham all the way through to the dessert."

Those meals were loaded thanks to volunteers from Duke Energy. But manual labor was not the only thing they were donating Tuesday. The organization donated $20,000 to provide the food.

Kurt Phegley with Duke Energy says, "It's a great event and it gives you a good feeling in your heart to kind of reach out and delivers these food products that are important to families in the holiday times."

One of those volunteering was Tyler Hageman. He's a substation supervisor for duke energy. Born and raised in Vincennes, he says giving back is important this time of year.

Hageman explains, "There was no question I was going to join this and I hope to do more. I just like helping people, especially around this time of year when some people don't have much and I know that I can do something to help them."

Shipman says he is grateful for the help.

Shipman says, "It's been a really cool event. Families coming through with smiles on their faces taking home a meal."