TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations are partnering to give holiday cheer to local kids.

Kadel's Hallmark Shoppe, Duke Energy, and the United Way of the Wabash Valley are coming together.

They are giving the 'Reindeer in Here' book and plush toys to kids.

The sets will go to five different schools and organizations around the Wabash Valley.

The opportunity was made possible thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation.