Local organizations team up for invasive plants workshop

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Southern Indiana Cooperative Invasive Management hosted a workshop about invasive plants on Saturday.

Farmers, gardeners, and plant enthusiasts met at the Rangeline Conservation Club in Clinton.

They learned about wood types and how to identify and control invasive plants.

Eric Shideler with the Vermillion County Soil and Water Conservation District told News 10 this workshop is offered every couple of years.

“It’s just more enthusiasm of people wanting to make their natural areas better, and we hope that just spreads more, and more landowners want to learn about that,” Shideler said. “And when everyone is doing that we just have a much better natural resource area to enjoy.”

More information about managing invasive species is available at www.invasive.org.