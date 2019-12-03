Local organizations share the importance of donating on Giving Tuesday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Giving Tuesday.

A global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities, and the world.

Several local organizations are feeling the impact, as fewer dollars are circulating.

The holiday season is typically a difficult time for non-profits.

That's as there's a greater need to help others.

Bill Felts with the 14th and Chestnut Community Center said it's been a hard year for everyone.

"This has kind of been a tough year for the non-profits, because the change in tax laws have affected individual giving because they raised that standard deduction, and so we've had a decrease in that giving. I think we're not the only ones that have experienced this," said Felts.

That's why this Giving Tuesday, you're asked to give back to those who need a little extra help.

"It's a good feeling. we kind of need to get back to that. I think it is better to give than receive. We kind of forget that sometimes. We get so caught up trying to you know get everybody an equal amount, but there are a lot of folks out there who just don't receive much at all," said Felts.

14th and Chestnut is just one organization in the Wabash Valley that needs your help.

Those at the American Red Cross said this is also an important day for them.

"It will go to help those victims during their time of need. It will provide such things as emergency shelter, blankets, food, water," said Theo Boots.

Any donation received by the Red Cross on Giving Tuesday will be matched.

That means your donation is going above and beyond to help serve others.

"We're here 365 days a year. Disasters do not discriminate. We just came off of Cyber Monday and Black Friday, but it's a time to think about those.. to help those that are less fortunate," said Boots.

No matter the size of the donation, you could be impacting lives.

"If everybody did just a little bit, it would make a huge difference. Obviously, we can't all save the whole world, but we can make a difference in one person's life, and if you can do more than that, that's even better," said Felts.

"If you can't give financially during the holiday season, there's another way you can give. You can give the gift of life. We're always looking for those to donate blood," said Boots.

To donate, or learn more, you can head to both organizations websites.