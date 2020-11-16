Clear

Local organizations receive grants from Lilly Endowment

Local organizations are receiving some major help with pandemic-related needs.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local organizations are receiving some major help with pandemic-related needs.

Lilly Endowment Inc. gave four groups $254,000 in grants.

The money will benefit Chances and Services for Youth, Reach Services, Hamilton Center, and the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The money will be used in several ways, including buying sanitation supplies, improving technology for remote activities, working with consultants to support children and families, and covering higher operating costs.

