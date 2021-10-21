Local organizations looks to ensure kids have gifts under the Christmas tree

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local organization wants to make sure kids have a gift under the tree this year.

Starting next week, Vigo County families can register for the 2021 Christmas Store shopping.

The Christmas Store is put on by Terre Haute Catholic Charities.

The store allows families to come and shop in November.

All so they can get socks, underwear, and toys for kids to unwrap on Christmas.

Families can register for the shopping next week, October 25th through October 29th.

Registration is open daily from 9 A.M. - 12 P.M., 1 P.M. - 3 P.M.

On Tuesday and Thursday, you can also register from 4 P.M. until 6 P.M.

Catholic Charities tells News 10 the head of household must provide the following for each member of the home:

Birth certificate, social security, or health insurance card

If over 18, a photo ID must be provided.



They add they are always in need of donations.

The Christmas Store is located at 1440 Locust Street in Terre Haute.