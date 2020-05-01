Local organization works to raise awareness for Mental Health Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Mental Health Month. It's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is working to raise awareness.

The organization started a month-long campaign on Friday.

This year's theme is "Stigma Nope Not Today." Officials are encouraging you to take part in the campaign.

You can take pictures or videos of yourself wearing green or a special "Nope Not Today" t-shirt and send them to the Hamilton Center's Facebook page.

The Hamilton Center will host other virtual events throughout May.