TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Mental Health Month. It's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's why the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is working to raise awareness.
The organization started a month-long campaign on Friday.
This year's theme is "Stigma Nope Not Today." Officials are encouraging you to take part in the campaign.
You can take pictures or videos of yourself wearing green or a special "Nope Not Today" t-shirt and send them to the Hamilton Center's Facebook page.
The Hamilton Center will host other virtual events throughout May.
Related Content
- Local organization works to raise awareness for Mental Health Month
- Local Organization Promotes National Autism Awareness Month
- Local group to host weekend Mental Health Awareness Day
- National dog bite prevention month raises awareness in local communities
- Wabash Valley Organizations take part in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
- May is Mental Health Awareness month, community invited to walk for cause
- Business raises money for local cancer organization
- Crawford County community pulls together for mental health awareness day
- Mental Health Emergency Training
- Child Mental Health Concerns
Scroll for more content...