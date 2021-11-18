Local organization works to help homeless vets with warm clothes and camping supplies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute organization is working to help homeless veterans stay warm ahead of the quickly approaching winter months.

As cooler weather settles in, the Loyal Veterans Battalion is collecting things like winter clothing to help stock its closets.

They are looking for things like coats, blue jeans, sweatshirts and socks. Along with clothing, the organization needs camping items - cots, tents and sleeping bags, for example.

If you'd like to donate, their Clothing Closet is at 1000 14th Street. You can stop in from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. on the third Wednesday of each month.