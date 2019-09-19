Local organization works to help family members of people who suffer from Alzheimer's

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops some form of Alzheimer's or Dementia.

One in three seniors dies with the disease.

That's according to the Alzheimer's Association.

That's why a local organization is helping people that struggle with this issue.

The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods hosted a special event on Thursday.

It's called Memory Cafe.

It helps families struggling with these issues meet other families.

Together, they can share stories, network, or just take a break from their challenges.

Organizers say it's important these families understand they are not alone.

If you're looking to attend, the Sisters of Providence hosts these meetings the third Thursday of every month.