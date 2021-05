TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You are not alone. That's the message of many mental health organizations in the Wabash Valley.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. One organization wants to help with training businesses as they look to help others.

The Hamilton Center is looking to provide free suicide training. The group says this training could help save a life.

If you are interested in the training, reach out to the Hamilton Center at this link.