VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thrive West Central is launching a recovery and resiliency plan. It's with the help of a $400,000 CARES Act grant.

Over the next year and a half, Thrive will collect data through surveys.

The survey will help decide how communities can be better served after the impacts of COVID-19.

They are looking for those working in Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.

Officials say the survey will only take five minutes to complete. Take the survey here.