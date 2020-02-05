Local organization takes on a new project for Community Care Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is stepping out into the community. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors is taking on a new project.
The organization is teaming up with the Home Builders Association to participate in Community Care Day.
On Friday they'll be painting the Boy's Children's Home on Gilbert Avenue.
Organizers say the project is a way to show their love for the community.
'We just love helping people with their homes and the kids. It's just a big deal to us to help the kids feel like they have a home," Carrie Smith, a member of the board of directors said.
The group could use your help for the project. They need neutral paint, rollers, brushes and drop cloths to get the project done.
You can drop them off at the address on your screen. That's 1616 South 13th Street.
