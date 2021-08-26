Local organization takes hiatus to protect children from COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in children, one local organization is taking a pause.

The Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute kindergarten through sixth-grade football will not play for the next 10 days.

It may surprise you why this gate is locked here at The Boys and Girls Club park.

The reason the football teams have postponed operations is not because of an extreme outbreak of the coronavirus.

It is the opposite.

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club CEO Trent Miles says there have been a few covid cases here and there.

With COVID-19 cases rising in children, he says it is better to be safe than sorry.

The Boys and Girls Club of Terre Haute announced in a Facebook post it would be shutting down for 10 days.

That is just to make sure things do not get out of hand.

That decision is one Miles is standing by.

"I think it's the right decision, I know it's the right decision, not everyone's going to be happy with it," said Miles.

The reasoning behind the decision goes beyond keeping kids on the football field and keeping families safe.

"It's gonna keep kids in school, that's the whole objective. We want kids in school," said Miles.

So for now, the parking lot, the benches, the field and the bleachers at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club Park, will be empty.

They will be looking to keep COVID-19 on the sidelines and give kids the normalcy that Miles says they desperately need.

"You want kids to have a normal life. You want kids to be able to go out and play basketball and baseball or football and do what they do to have fun, they're kids. You know, they can't be cramped up in a house all the time. You know, I've got four at home so I know how that is," said Miles.

You can expect to see kids back on the field in just over a week and a half.

"They'll just start again, they won't miss any games, they won't lose any games, they won't be cheated out of them. We'll still play those games, we'll just have to make them up at a later date," said Miles.

After they start back up, the team plans to finish the season as usual and keep people safe along the way.