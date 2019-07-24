Local organization starts planning for the holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are still in July, but one local organization is already looking ahead to Christmas.

Catholic Charities in Terre Haute will hold a sock and underwear drive.

It starts on Thursday, July 25 and 26.

You will be able to drop your donations off at locations across the county.

Organizers say the donations will fill the Catholic Charities Christmas store this holiday season.