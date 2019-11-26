Local organization sets out to help Clay County kids pay for college

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is helping fund children's education.
It's called Clay County Promise.
The organization offers 529 college savings plans to kids who enter kindergarten in the county.
Families pay a $25 deposit. After that, it will match any donation the family makes for the first year.
It also offers college experience for kids.
On Giving Tuesday, the program can match every donation up to $3,500.
You can learn more about the program and how to donate here.
