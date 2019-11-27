Local organization sells a cookbook for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to support a good cause and learn a few new recipes.

Volunteers with the Foster Grandparent and Retired Seniors program compiled a list of 130 recipes.

They put together a cookbook that they're selling for $10.

The money will be used to fund senior programs.

Officials say many of these programs help seniors continue to serve the community in meaningful ways.

"We all recognize that our grandparents and our seniors have amazing recipes. We like to have them passed down so what better way especially in the holiday season to be able to raise some money for the program and to be able to share some of those wonderful recipes," Donna Fullhart, the Director of Senior Programs at WICAA said.

To purchase a cookbook all you have to do is contact the program office at 812-242-6221.