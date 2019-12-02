Clear

Local organization selling Christmas trees, money going to helping kids

The Breakfast Optimist Club is selling over 300 real trees for the holiday season. They plan to be selling the trees until they run out.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- A local organization is jumping right into the Christmas season.

The Breakfast Optimist Club is selling over 300 real trees.

The group is set up in the Southland Shopping Center off 7th street.

The group selling different types of trees, like pine and Frazier Firs for example.

The trees are anywhere from five to 12 feet tall.

Organizers say a real Christmas tree puts many in the holiday spirit.

"To some people, it brings back the memories of a good time when they were young and they want to give that same feeling to their children to their grandchildren. so we're here to help them out," said Frank Deckard, a member of the Breakfast Optimist Club. 

Deckard said they plan to be set up every day until they run out of Christmas trees.

