WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - PACE Head Start is read to serve more families in southern Indiana.

The PACE Community Action Agency received funding to improve early childhood education opportunities. The funding was through the Ameican Rescue Plan.

The organization is currently recruiting children and families for enrollment.

There are several eligibility criteria. Some of them include income levels, having foster children, receiving certain benefits, or raising a child with learning disabilities.

Learn how to apply here.